Viranomaiset: Ainakin 13 kuollut Barcelonan iskussa

- Kuva: All Over Press / EPAAinakin 13 ihmistä kuoli pakettiauton ajettua väkijoukkoon La Ramblalla Barcelonassa.
Espanjan Kataloniassa viranomaiset ovat vahvistaneet, että ainakin 13 ihmistä on kuollut Barcelonan autoiskussa.
Vahvistuksen antoi Katalonian sisäministeri Joaquim Forn Twitterissä. Asiasta kertovat muun muassa La Vanguardia -lehti sekä Britannian yleisradioyhtiö BBC.
Lisäksi yli 50 ihmistä on loukkaantunut. Yksi henkilö on pidätetty iskusta epäiltynä.
La meva més rotunda condemna a l'atemptat terrorista de Barcelona. Podem confirmar 13 morts i més de 50 ferits. @mossos @solercampins pic.twitter.com/va0IlQejb0
— Joaquim Forn (@quimforn) 17. elokuuta 2017
Kaikki Uuden Suomen uutiset Barcelonan tuhoisasta autoiskusta löydät tämän linkin takaa.
https://www.thelocal.es/20170817/barcelona-terror-attack-what-we-know
Epäillyn nimi on Driss Oukabir Ranskan Marseillesin alueelta kotoisin mutta Gironan alueen Catalan kaupungissa viimetteeksi asunut.
" Police in the Spanish region of Catalonia where Barcelona is located said on Twitter they have arrested one man and are treating the incident as a "terrorist attack".
He has been named as Driss Oukabir, originally from Marseilles in France and has been living in the Catalan city of Girona. Initially a police source said one suspect had fled to a nearby bar, but this was later denied.One witness told Spain's TVE television he saw the suspect when the van stopped. "It was a person in their 20s, he is very young, brown hair, a slim face.""
http://heavy.com/news/2017/08/driss-oukabir-barcelona-suspect-terror-att...
"Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan-born man and legal resident of Spain, is accused of being one of the main suspects connected to the ISIS-claimed car ramming attack in Barcelona, Spain that left at least 12 people dead and 80 more injured on the streets of a popular tourist promenade."
Islamilaisen valtion edustajaksi tuota ajajaa on epäilty.
Epäillystä henkilöstä tiedetään, että on todennäköisesti muslimi, joka fanittaa natseja ja natsien antisemitismiä erityisesti. "The page that was in the name of Driss Oukabir on Facebook contained a video that spoke of a global Jewish conspiracy to take over the world that contains overt Nazi imagery." "However, this video was also shared; in English, its caption reads, “A calling Muslim can not respond to a Christian.”"ISIS’ official news agency has now claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack."