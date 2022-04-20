Ukrainan ilmavoimat kertoo Twitter-tilillään, että se ei ole saanut kumppanimailtaan uusia lentokoneita, toisin kuin uutistoimistot ja myös Uusi Suomi aiemmin kertoivat.

Ilmavoimien mukaan se on Yhdysvaltain avulla vastaanottanut varaosia ja komponentteja olemassa olevien taistelukoneiden korjaamiseksi, ja näiden avustusten turvin ilmavoimat on saanut useampia koneitaan taistelukelpoisiksi.

Pentagonin tiedottaja John Kirbyn eilisen esiintymisen suorassa transkriptissä kuitenkin viitataan myös uuteen konekalustoon:

”Some nations have provided spare parts so that they can get their inoperable tanks operable again. And I would say the same on -- on aircraft. I mean, they have received support on -- for -- for -- to -- to get some of their fixed-wing aircraft, you know, more operable again. So I mean, look, the proof’s in the pudding there.

I mean, they right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago. And that's not by accident, that's because other nations who have experience with those kinds of aircraft have been able to help them get -- get more aircraft up -- up and running.

(...)

I would just say without getting into what other nations are providing that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size -- their aircraft fleet size, I think I'd leave it at that.

Platforms and parts.

Platform is an airplane in this case. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them, you know, get more aircraft in the air. Yes.”

