epa07988498 An exterior view of a national mail carrier Posti office during a postal workers strike in Helsinki, Finland, 11 November 2019. The Post and Logistics Union (PAU) announced on 10 November that it would be extending a strike action starting on 11 November until 08 December, media reported. Postal workers are demanding better working terms and conditions. The strike affects some 9,000 employees. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

Kuva: KIMMO BRANDT