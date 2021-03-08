Kuntavaalien siirto huhtikuulta kesäkuulle sieppasi perussuomalaisia.

”Meidän mielestämme on erikoista, jos Suomi ei muista länsimaista poiketen pysty järjestämään vaaleja ajallaan turvallisesti”, kommentoi Jussi Halla-aho Yleisradion mukaan.

”Vaalien pitäminen ajallaan on demokratian ja oikeusvaltion ominaisuus, eikä sitä tarvitse perustella”, Halla-aho jatkoi.

Vaalien siirto ei ole poikkeuksellista. Koronapandemian aikana vaaleja on demokraattisissa maissa siirretty useita kymmeniä kertoja. Merkittävä osa vaaleista siirrettiin ensimmäisen korona-aallon alta keväällä, eli maalis-toukokuun 2020 aikana.

Euroopassa toinen aalto osui marras- ja joulukuuhun. Suomen tilanne oli tuolloin selvästi parempi, mutta nyt ilmaantuvuus kasvaa rajusti.

Suomi on samalla kehitysuralla kuin Irlanti oli joulukuussa. Irlanti sai ilmaantuvuuden kuriin yhteiskunnan lähes täydellisellä sulkemisella. Kaikki kaupat, ruokakauppoja ja apteekkeja lukuunottamatta, ovat kiinni. Ne aukeavat vasta huhtikuussa. Niissä oloissa vaaleja ei todennäköisesti oltaisi järjestetty.

LUE MYÖS:

Toisaalta oikeusministeriö ei, kuten Halla-aho toteaa, ryhtynyt ensimmäisen aallon jälkeen valmistautumaan koronaturvallisiin vaaleihin. Nykyinen ilmaantuvuuden kasvu oli nähtävissä jo useita viikkoja sitten. Samoihin aikoihin kävi ilmi, että rokotteiden saatavuus on selvästi heikompaa, mitä uskottiin.

Alla englanninkielinen lista vaaleista, joita on siirretty koronan vuoksi vahvoiksi demokratioiksi luokiteltavissa maissa. Mukana ei ole esimerkiksi Venäjää, jossa siirrettiin viime vuonna useita vaaleja. Lista kattaa ajan helmikuusta 2020 helmikuuhun 2021.

Listan on koonnut The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, eli IDEA. Se on hallitusten välinen, demokratiaa seuraava järjestö, joka toimii Ruotsissa. Suomi kuuluu järjestön perustajajäseniin.

•Local elections in Vorarlberg and Styria, Austria (originally scheduled for 15 March 2020 and 22 March 2020) moved (Styria) to 28 June 2020

•Local elections, Bosnia and Herzegovina (originally scheduled for 4 October 2020) moved to 15 November 2020

•Local elections in the Isle of Man, self-governing British Crown Dependency (originally scheduled for 23 April 2020) moved to 22 April 2021

•General election, Guernsey, self-governing British Crown Dependency (originally planned for June 2020) moved to 7 October 2020

•Turkish Cypriot leadership election in Cyprus (originally planned for 26 April 2020) moved to 11 October 2020

•Senate by-elections, Teplice Czech Republic (originally scheduled for 27–28 March and 3–4 April 2020) moved to 5-6 June and 13 June 2020

•Second round of local elections in France (originally scheduled for 22 March 2020) moved to 28 June 2020

•Election of French overseas advisers and consular delegates (originally scheduled for 16-17 May 2020)

•Local elections in Hessen and Saxony, Germany (originally scheduled for April–October 2020) moved (Hessen) to 14 March 2021

•National referendum, Italy (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020) moved to 20/21 September 2020, in addition to numerous regional and local elections moved to 20/21 September 2020

•Extraordinary election for Mayor of the city of Podujeva, Kosovo (originally scheduled for 15 March 2020) moved to 29 November 2020

•Local snap elections for city council in Riga, Latvia (originally scheduled for 25 April 2020) moved to 29 August 2020

•Local elections village Nucareni, district Telenesti and village Tirnova, district Donduseni, Moldova (originally scheduled for 17 May 2020) moved to 6 September 2020

•Local elections in Tivat, Montenegro (originally scheduled for 5 April 2020) moved to 30 August 2020

•Parliamentary elections in North Macedonia (originally scheduled for 12 April 2020) moved to 15 July 2020

•Presidential elections, Poland (originally scheduled for 10 May 2020) moved to 28 June 2020 and 12 July 2020

•Local elections in Romania (originally scheduled for June 2020) moved to 27 September 2020

•General elections in Serbia (originally scheduled for 26 April 2020) moved to 21 June 2020

•Elections for local self-governing bodies, Slovakia (originally scheduled 4 April 2020) moved to 3 October 2020

•Regional elections in Euskadi/Basque and Galicia, Spain (originally scheduled for 5 April 2020) moved to 12 July 2020

•Local referendum, Malung-Sälen, Sweden (originally scheduled for 17 May 2020) moved to 27 September 2020

•Federal vote, Switzerland (originally scheduled for 17 May 2020) moved to 27 September 2020

•Several local (municipal) elections in the cantons of Neuchâtel, Ticino, and Luzern (originally scheduled for April–June 2020)

•Local elections in 118 English councils, the London Assembly and for seven English regional mayors as well as police and crime commissioners in England, UK (originally scheduled for the first week of May 2020) moved to May 2021;

•Elections of police and crime commissioners in Wales, UK (originally scheduled for the first week of May 2020) moved to May 2021;

•Government by-elections in Kincorth/Nigg/Cove and Craigentinny/Duddingston, Scotland, UK (originally scheduled for 14 and 21 May 2020) moved to 5 November 2020 (Kincort/Nigg/Cove) and moved (Craigentinny/Duddinston) to 12 November 2020

•Referendum on abortion, Gibraltar, UK Overseas Territory (originally scheduled for 19 March 2020)

Muu maailma

•Municipal in elections in Hassi El Ferid, and Jbeniana, Tunisia (originally scheduled for 28–29 March 2020) moved to 5 July 2020

•All municipal by-elections and voter registration activities in South Africa (originally scheduled for March–May 2020) moved to 11 November 2020

•Municipal elections, Cordovan City, Río Cuarto, Argentina (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020) moved to 27 September 2020, and then moved to 29 November 2020.

•Local elections, Bahamas (originally scheduled for June 2020)

•Constitutional referendum, Chile (originally planned for 26 April 2020) moved to 25 October 2020

•Primary elections in Puerto Rico, territory of the United States (originally scheduled for 29 March 2020) moved to 9 August 2020

•Primary elections across the USA; several local elections around the country (originally scheduled for March–May 2020) moved to May-August 2020.

•Local government elections in New South Wales, Australia (originally scheduled for September 2020) moved to September 2021

•Legislative council elections for the divisions of Rosevears and Huon, Tasmania, Australia (originally scheduled for 2 May 2020) moved to 1 August 2020

•Referendum, New Caledonia, special collectivity of France (originally scheduled for 6 September 2020) moved to 8 October 2020

•Rajya Sabha (indirect) elections, India (originally scheduled for 26 March 2020) moved to 19 June 2020;

•Gram panchayat elections in Karnataka state and Maharashtra states (originally planned between July and December 2020) moved to 15 January 2020.

•Rajasthan election of129 urban local bodies, India (originally scheduled for August 2020) moved to 20 October 2020

•General election, New Zealand (originally scheduled for 19 September 2020) moved to 17 October 2020

•Special election for Yona mayor, Guam, territory of the United States (originally scheduled for 28 March 2020) moved to 30 May 2020